Trump, 80, Spotted on Rainy Day Outing With Blonde Aide, 34

Donald Trump’s 34-year-old aide and confidant was all smiles with the president on Sunday.

Natalie Harp, described by her brother as the 80-year-old president’s own personal “fan club,” was spotted strolling with the president Sunday at the Trump National Golf Club in the D.C. suburbs.

Photos and videos show the White House aide clad in golf gear, enraptured by the president. Even in seemingly quiet moments, the former conservative news host was smiling, laughing, and looking adoringly at the president.

Harp is said to have an "unhealthy obsession" with the president. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

She was also seen with him earlier Sunday visiting Lafayette Square, a public park just north of the White House complex that Trump has described as the “entrance to the White House.” Trump brought Harp and other aides with him to inspect renovations, and she was seen grinning broadly as the president spoke, at one point showing him and others present something on her phone.

Harp has recently landed in the spotlight following new accounts of her relationship reported in the book, Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Harp is said to have left gushing letters for Trump in his “personal spaces” before joining the White House staff, with one reportedly reading, “You are all that matters to me.” The message was so bizarre that Susie Wiles, who would later become Trump’s White House chief of staff, asked herself, “Where am I?” according to the authors.

In his 2025 book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, Michael Wolff also cataloged a set of eyebrow-raising notes that Harp wrote Trump and squeezed into his reading.

“In this pile of papers, she also frequently includes personal notes to him, and notes that, you know, [say] ‘You’re the alpha and the omega,’ ‘The be all and end all,’ ‘What would I be without you?’” Wolff said.

Wolff said there was a widespread concern within Trump’s orbit over Harp’s love letters.

“Natalie Harp’s story is a piece of work,” he said. “Everybody was in a major kerfuffle over this, including the Secret Service warning the president of the United States, or warning aides to the president whose job it was then to bring to the president whether they did or not, that they saw her as a danger to herself and to him.”

Natalie Harp gleefully supported and encouraged Donald Trump’s tacky gold-plated Oval Office makeover, according to a new book. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/Reuters

The White House aide’s own brother, Preston Harp, 38, called Trump a “national embarrassment” and said his sister’s relationship with him is “very unhealthy.”

As his reported “closest confidant,” Harp trails Trump around the White House, ready to take on any task. Some of those requests have included grabbing MAGA merchandise when asked, showering him with favorable stories from right-wing websites, and earning herself the nickname “the human printer” for suggesting Truth Social posts. She earns $150,000 a year working in Trump’s White House.