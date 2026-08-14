Trump Unveils Heinous Ballroom Sneak Peek in SCOTUS Plea

President Donald Trump offered a sneak peek into his White House ballroom as he argued that it’s too late now to stop construction of his massive vanity project.

In an emergency request filed Friday, Solicitor General John D. Sauer made the case for why the Supreme Court should allow the White House ballroom to move forward, citing the progress of construction and even the 80-year-old president’s sneaky Air Force One escape through a catering truck.

“Today, the Project is 65 percent complete in its entirety, and moving quickly toward total completion,” the 45-page filing stated. “That work has ‘follow[ed] a single coherent design.’ By now, ‘it has passed the point where major changes to [that] design are feasible.’”

The filing also cited Joshua Fisher, the director for White House Management and Administration, as saying, “[I]f work is stopped in line with the district court’s injunction, it will be a disaster.’” An appellate court earlier humiliated Trump by ordering a work stoppage on the ballroom, calling it a domain of Congress and not the executive branch.

“Contractors will be left in limbo, and the existing building would risk dangerous instability,” Sauer countered. “This “unfinished structure * * * inherently present[s] safety and security risks at the White House Complex” and “operational challenges” to the Secret Service. No bystander could plausibly prefer to view an unfinished 70-foot-tall superstructure to the finished Project.”

The Friday filing showed that construction on the White House ballroom is well underway. Department of Justice

The Friday filing included several photos of the construction site and renderings of the 90,000-square-foot project, which has been expanded to include a bunker complete with bomb shelters and medical facilities, as well as a drone port.

“Ballroom, on the left, mimics exactly the facade of the White House!” the filing bragged, attaching a rendering that shows gaudy gold seals marking the project.

Renderings showed gaudy gold seals on the ballroom's facade. Department of Justice

The filing also included renderings of the drone port that Trump posted earlier on Truth Social. Several photos of the construction site also showed that the controversial project is well underway.

The project is said to be 65 percent complete. Department of Justice

“Now, with the dangerous injunction poised to take effect for the first time on August 21, its stop-work mandate is even more flagrantly inequitable, if not impossible,” Sauer argued. “Construction has since proceeded in accordance with four months of administrative stays, with a 250-person crew working 20 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep the Project ahead of schedule and under budget.”

The project will also include a drone port. Department of Justice

The Trump administration also cited security concerns in its plea, citing the president’s catering truck escape on his way home from the NATO summit in Turkey last month.

Trump was secretly whisked away to a different aircraft after he boarded Air Force One in Ankara amid threats from Iran.

Air Force One sits on the tarmac with an airport catering container adjacent to the body of the aircraft. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“If allowed to go into effect, the injunction would wrongfully install a single district judge as sole arbiter of what further construction is ‘strictly necessary’ to protect the safety of the President, his family, staff members, and visitors to the White House, including foreign dignitaries, and presidents and prime ministers of other countries,” Sauer warned.