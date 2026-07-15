Trump Unveils Tacky $1 Gold Coin With His Face on It

President Donald Trump is slapping his face on a commemorative dollar “gold” coin marking the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Wednesday that the U.S. Mint will produce the coin featuring Trump’s profile—an unusual move, as the Presidential $1 Coin Act states that dollar coins honoring American presidents must not bear the image of a living or current president.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Wednesday that the U.S. Mint will produce a "gold" dollar coin bearing Trump's face. X/@SecScottBessent

“As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism,” Bessent posted on X.

“Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.”

The commemorative coin depicts the portrait of the 80-year-old president next to the words “In God We Trust,” with “Liberty” written across the top of the coin and the dates “1776-2026” at the bottom.

A draft design for the $1 coin featuring Trump was first floated back in October.

Since returning to office, Trump has become increasingly fixated on immortalizing himself through government symbols, branding everything from federal buildings and monuments to limited-edition passports, and now commemorative U.S. coins, with his name and likeness.

A mock-up shows President Donald Trump's face prominently on a limited-edition passport design for America's 250th anniversary. via REUTERS

It’s not clear how many of the new dollar coins will be circulated or what material they will be made from.

The decision to put Trump on a coin has drawn backlash from Democrats and coin experts.

In March, the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, a federal arts panel whose members were appointed by Trump, unanimously approved a separate commemorative 24-karat gold coin bearing the president’s image.

“As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump,” U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a statement at the time.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent holds a printout of a proposed $250 bill featuring a picture of President Donald Trump. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Trump administration is also pushing to slap the president’s face on a $250 banknote.

The Daily Beast has contacted the U.S. Mint and the Treasury for comment.