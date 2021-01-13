Trump Urges End to Violence—That He Incited—Ahead of Biden Inauguration
TOO LITTLE TOO LATE
On Wednesday afternoon, as lawmakers in the House prepared to impeach Donald Trump again for inciting a violent insurrection at the Capitol, the president released a statement urging peace. “In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” the statement reads. “That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”
Trump was reluctant to tell his followers to leave the Capitol last week when a violent mob stormed the beacon of democracy, leaving five people dead. His statement comes as law enforcement prepares for more potential violence across the country ahead of President-elect Biden’s inauguration.