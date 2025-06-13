Trump Uses Far-Right Buzzword in Wild Immigration Rant

President Donald Trump delivered a vicious screed against undocumented immigrations on Thursday, calling for their “remigration.”

That terminology is popular in global far-right circles, and has been used by right-wing populist politicians in Europe to call for the mass deportations of immigrants in the name of restoring national identity.

“The Biden Administration and Governor Newscum flooded America with 21 Million Illegal Aliens, destroying Schools, Hospitals and Communities, and consuming untold Billions of Dollars in Free Welfare,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, with whom he’s feuding at the moment. ADVERTISEMENT

“All of them have to go home, as do countless other Illegals and Criminals, who will turn us into a bankrupt Third World Nation,” he continued. “America was invaded and occupied. I am reversing the Invasion. It’s called Remigration.”

The Trump administration is moving to create a "remigration" office as part of its anti-immigration agenda. Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Trump praised ICE officers, who have sparked protests around the country with their raids and deportation efforts, as “HEROES.”

“We will always have their back as they carry out this noble mission. America will be for Americans again!” Trump wrote.

Trump has used the “remigration” term before. In September, he pledged to “immediately end the migrant invasion of America” if elected, and “return Kamala’s illegal migrants to their home countries (also known as remigration).

At the time, liberal media watchdog Media Matters accused the press of largely failing to cover his use of the term and of failing to accurately contextualize the concept’s links to ethnic cleansing.

A demonstrator holds a placard in German saying "Everyone hates Nazis" during a pro-democracy demonstration following reports that members of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party had recently met with known neo-Nazis. Maryam Majd/Getty Images

The term was popularized in part by Martin Sellner, an Austrian far-right activist who was involved with neo-Nazis as a teenager. He has since distanced himself from that ideology, but prominently promotes extreme ethnonationalist ideas. He’s a leader of the Austrian chapter of Generation Identity, which anti-extremism groups have described as an international white supremacist network.

In November 2023, Sellner reportedly presented a “master plan for remigration” at a meeting in Potsdam, Germany, which was attended by members of the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, neo-Nazis, and other right-wing extremists. The co-leader of AfD, Alice Weidel, has since publicly embraced the term. Revelations about the meeting, reported by The Guardian and Correctiv in January, sparked uproar and mass protests in Germany. Sellner was subsequently banned from Germany.