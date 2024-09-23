Trump Uses Pic of Georgia the Country Instead of the State in Ad Fail
Georgia is not only a battleground state with an influential role in choosing the next president, but it is also a beautiful place to live with wonderful natural vistas from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the north down to the islands, estuaries, and beaches by the Atlantic Ocean. There is no shortage of photographs bearing witness to its beauty so Donald Trump’s campaign must have had some other reason for using images of the wrong Georgia in Facebook ads urging potential voters to check their voter registration status. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the meadowed mountain range providing the backdrop to the Trump ad was taken from Shutterstock's photo library and appears to be in the former Soviet republic, a very different type of battleground where, no doubt, the U.S. would love to win hearts and minds, but are not so bothered about votes.