CHEAT SHEET
FRIENDS WITH FINANCIAL BENEFITS
Trump Victory Committee Has Spent Over $250,000 at Trump’s D.C. Hotel: Report
Trump Victory Committee—the joint fundraising venture between Trump’s election campaign and the Republican National Committee—has spent at least $250,000 at Trump’s D.C. hotel, according to 1100 Pennsylvania. According to its most recent filing, the committee spent over $100,000 between April 1 and June 30. This is in addition to a $129,000 disbursement to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in 2019 by the committee. The D.C. property has now accumulated over $1 million in funds from four committees including the RNC, Vice President Mike Pence’s Great America Committee, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) Protect the House committee, in addition to Trump Victory. The financial disclosures also show Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA), and Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL) spending money at Trump Hotel D.C. in June and April in the amounts of $383, $3,700, and $255, respectively.