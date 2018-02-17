Trump Visits With Victims Of Florida School Shooting: ‘It's Very Sad Something Like That Could Happen’

President Trump visited Broward Health North hospital on Friday evening to meet with victims of the shooting in a Parkland, Florida high school this week. In brief remarks to the media present, Trump said: “The job they’ve done is incredible and I want to congratulate you," and shook a doctor's hand, according to a pool report from the scene. "It's very sad something like that could happen," Trump said after telling reporters that he had visited with victims. He also commented on the "record-setting" speed of first responders but did not respond to a question about whether gun laws need to be changed.