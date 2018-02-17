CHEAT SHEET

    Trump Visits With Victims Of Florida School Shooting: ‘It's Very Sad Something Like That Could Happen’

    Gideon Resnick

    Political Reporter

    ERIC THAYER

    President Trump visited Broward Health North hospital on Friday evening to meet with victims of the shooting in a Parkland, Florida high school this week. In brief remarks to the media present, Trump said: “The job they’ve done is incredible and I want to congratulate you," and shook a doctor's hand, according to a pool report from the scene. "It's very sad something like that could happen," Trump said after telling reporters that he had visited with victims. He also commented on the "record-setting" speed of first responders but did not respond to a question about whether gun laws need to be changed.