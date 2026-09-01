Trump Voters’ Confidence in Their Decision Dramatically Crumbles

Donald Trump’s voters are becoming steadily less certain that they made the right call in returning him to the White House.

Just 58 percent of Trump’s 2024 voters now say they are “very confident” they made the right choice, according to a new University of Massachusetts Amherst poll. That figure has fallen in four consecutive surveys, from 74 percent in April 2025 to 69 percent, then 62 percent and now 58 percent.

But there is an important wrinkle. The proportion of Trump voters who say they would actually change their vote has not continued to climb.

The president claims to have a record-high approval despite various polls showing the exact opposite. Truth Social

A separate question in the survey found that roughly one in six Trump voters would not vote for him again, essentially unchanged from the previous reading. Alexander Theodoridis, co-director of the UMass Poll, described it as roughly 15 percent of Trump voters saying they “might or would vote differently or not vote at all” if they could do it over again.

“There are no takebacks in electoral politics, but around 15 percent of Trump voters now tell us they might or would vote differently or not vote at all if they had it to do over again,” Theodoridis said.

“This is hardly a mass exodus from the Trump tent, but is enough that it certainly could’ve been decisive against Trump in what was a relatively close 2024 election,” he added. “More notably, though, there are now clear, consistent signs of an erosion trend.”

The erosion is visible elsewhere in the survey. The share of Trump voters reporting mixed feelings about their vote has more than doubled from 4 percent in April 2025 to 9 percent now. Those saying they have some regrets and might choose differently have risen from 1 percent to 3 percent, while those who say they would rather not have voted have jumped from 1 percent to 6 percent.

Trump’s standing with Republicans has also deteriorated. His approval among self-identified Republicans has fallen from 89 percent in April 2025 to 75 percent now, a 14-point drop. Among voters who backed Trump in 2024, his job approval has fallen 10 points, according to UMass.

Voters have clear buyer’s remorse. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Overall, Trump’s approval rating has reached 32 percent, with 64 percent disapproving. The poll was conducted Aug. 21–26 among 1,000 respondents.

That does not amount to a mass rejection of Trump. A majority of his voters still say they are very confident they made the right choice.

But the direction is difficult to miss. Four surveys, four declines, and 16 points gone from the number of Trump voters who are completely sure they made the right decision.