Trump-Voting Farmer Says Prez Has Pushed Her Toward Dems

One Trump-voting farmer in Iowa says that a year into the president’s second term, she’s open to switching parties.

In a segment looking at voters’ feelings in Iowa ahead of the midterm elections, CNN’s John King spoke with Shanen Ebersole, a cattle farmer from Kellerton, who said that some of President Donald Trump’s actions since last January have left a bad taste in her mouth.

Originally a Nikki Haley supporter, Ebersole ended up voting for Trump, thinking that his policies would help her family farm. After a year, she said she did feel better about the economy and the number of illegal border crossings under Trump 2.0. She gave him an overall performance rating of 3 out of 5.

However, she has been frustrated by his $20 billion Argentina beef bailout, which has put domestic farmers like her in a tough position, as well as his bizarre plan to take over Greenland.

After Trump orchestrated a $20 billion bailout of Argentina in October 2025, he scolded American cattle ranchers who were upset with his policy of importing more beef from the South American country. Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images

“I don’t agree with that in any way, shape, or form,” Ebersole said, referring to Trump’s proposed Greenland takeover. “We need to take care of the 50 states that we have.”

Asked by King whether she would be open to voting for a Democrat, Ebersole emphatically replied, “Of course.”

“I think that you have to vote for the person who best meets your goals,” she said. “Every time we are met with a new election cycle, I am open-minded.”

“We want change,” Ebersole added. “We need more freshness.”

Ebersole’s hometown of Kellerton, Iowa, is in the state’s 3rd Congressional District, which has historically voted Republican in the last few decades. CNN

She said she believes that members of Congress, concerned with their own money and power, are forgetting family farmers like her, and she wishes there were more room for compromise across party lines on important issues like healthcare.

“I wish Washington could get along like cows,” she said. “They need to find a way to get along for us, because that’s what we, the taxpayers, pay them to do.”

Trump’s actions in office throughout his second term have left many Americans scratching their heads.

The 79-year-old president has threatened the integrity of NATO, the world’s strongest military alliance, with his repeated threats to acquire the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland, a conquest he refuses to rule out using military action for.

Donald Trump has claimed there is “no going back” on his plan to take over Greenland, suggesting it is “imperative for national and world security.” Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“One way or the other, we’re gonna have Greenland,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Jan. 11.

Trump revealed on Sunday in an unhinged letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that his ambitions for the world’s largest island are linked to not winning the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, for which he was not eligible.

Soldiers of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, disembark as Danish soldiers board a plane at Nuuk Airport on Jan. 16 in Nuuk, Greenland. Sean Gallup/Getty Images