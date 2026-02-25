Trump-Voting Podcast Bro Rips Into ‘Corny’ Keystone Kash Crashing Olympics Party

A popular podcaster who voted for President Donald Trump has slammed FBI Director Kash Patel for making the U.S. men’s hockey team’s gold medal win all about him.

Andrew Schulz said it was “selfish” of Patel, who turned 46 on Wednesday, to fly to Italy and celebrate the victory as if he had anything to do with it.

“The Kash Patel thing is so annoying because it’s just like, can you just let them have a f--king victory?” he said on his podcast, Flagrant. “You know, the second you... It’s so selfish, like, when you insert yourself in the room, it becomes culture war. Let America have this great victory; these guys play their f--king asses off.”

FBI director Kash Patel chugs a beer in Italy at the Winter Olympics as investigators appear to have made zero progress on the case of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who has now been missing for more than 3 weeks. William Turton/X

“It’s a dream win for the men’s and the women’s team. If you’re in the locker room drinking beers because you’re a big hockey fan, it’s this completely selfish endeavor that puts these guys under the microscope, right? Like, instead of being somebody we could all celebrate, they’re treating Kash as if he’s like one of the guys now, everybody just goes look at these pieces of s--t... It’s just like, just stay the f--k out of it. You just stay the f--k out of it.”

Schulz’s co-hosts agreed with his take.

“He’s corny, bro,” said the podcaster AlexxMedia. “He wants too much attention. Like, just be behind s--t and lock up criminals.”

Patel has proven he is as camera-obsessed as President Donald Trump’s other controversial appointees, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. His love for attention has reportedly rubbed some in the bureau wrong, especially when it appears to take priority over solving crimes, like finding the abductors of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy.

The FBI has defended Patel’s partying by pointing out that he tended to bureau business on the trip, including meetings to discuss Olympic security. However, he spent more time taking in Olympic hockey than he did in meetings, The New York Times reported.

Schulz, 42, gave Trump a softball interview weeks before the 2024 election and later said that he voted for him over Kamala Harris. However, he has since become a regular critic of the administration, especially after two federal agents killed American citizens in Minnesota this year.

Andrew Schulz talks with Donald Trump on his Flagrant podcast in 2024. He went on to vote for Trump in the general election, but has since harshly criticized the administration. Flagrant/YouTube

The New York-native even took issue with Trump’s joke—made on the phone with the men’s team in the locker room—that he would also have to invite the gold-medal winning women’s team to visit him in Washington D.C. as well.

“Clearly, the guys have been very supportive” of the women’s team, Schulz said. “I just hate how, like, we bring athletes into this. We put them in these positions, and then we drag them through the culture war.”