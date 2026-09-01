Trump-Voting Town Turns on President Over Name Stunt

In the upstate New York town named after Lake Ontario, some supporters of Donald Trump oppose his executive order renaming the body of water “Lake America.”

Trump, 80, announced the change last week as part of his trade war with Canada, claiming that the country “has been ripping us off for a long time on trade.” Even if that’s the case, some residents of the town of Ontario—which sits on the southern shore of Lake Ontario about 15 miles east of Rochester—who voted for the president would prefer he rescind his executive order.

“I don’t think the lake’s name should be changed because it’s history,” 2024 Trump voter Dave Rupp, the operator of Ontario’s liquidation store, told The Washington Post. “And I don’t like changing history.”

Formerly named Freetown, Ontario, acquired its current name in 1808.

A sign reading "Lake Ontario, Now and Always" was unveiled at the Fifty Point Conservation Area in Canada after Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario to "Lake America." Carlos Osorio/REUTERS

Trump voter and farm owner Cassandra Tylenda also told the Post that she was optimistic about the president’s tariffs but could do without the change to the lake’s name.

“I like Lake Ontario better,” she said. “But there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Ontario voted for Trump in 2024, 2020, and 2016. The town lies in Wayne County, which also supported Trump in each of those years. In 2024, he garnered his highest percentage yet in the lakefront county: 61 percent.

Trump has escalated his trade war with Canada, historically one of the U.S.'s strongest trading partners. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Serena Eaton, who lives near Ontario and is not a supporter of the president, told the Post that renaming the lake was “distracting” from issues like the Epstein files and the war in Gaza.

“America doesn’t just own the lake,” the 24-year-old said. “I’m not going to call it Lake America. But my town is really redneck. I’m sure a lot of people will just switch their brains off and tune out sensible reason.”

Renaming Lake Ontario is extremely unpopular, according to at least one poll. According to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey, only 14 percent of respondents approved, while 63 percent did not. The same poll found that only one in five respondents supported Trump’s tariffs on Canada.

Backlash to Trump’s executive order has also been reflected in the resurgence of navigation service MapQuest after competitor Google Maps changed the lake’s name for U.S. users. By Monday, it had reached the top spot among navigation apps and was the No. 1 overall free app in Apple’s U.S. App Store.

MapQuest takes a stand on Lake Ontario. X

“MapQuest is the OG of online maps, and there’s still an enormous amount of trust and nostalgia around the brand,” MapQuest general manager Doug Berger told the Daily Beast. “What’s exciting for us is that this isn’t just about downloads—usage is up roughly 50x. People are opening the app and trying MapQuest again, which is huge.”

Meanwhile, Trump has been trying to get Apple to join Google in showing Americans his made-up name.