Trump Vows Death Penalty for Cop-Killers

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Thursday he would issue an executive order to require the death penalty for anyone found guilty of killing a police officer, if elected. “One of the first things I’d do in terms of executive order, if I win, will be to sign a strong, strong statement that would go out to the country, out to the world: Anybody killing policemen—police woman, police officer—anybody killing a police officer, the death penalty is going to happen,” he told the New England Police Benevolent Association in Milford, New Hampshire. The police group had endorsed Trump shortly before his speech.