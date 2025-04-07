Trump Vows to Veto Bill Blocking Tariffs as Markets Reel

President Donald Trump pledged to veto a bipartisan bill aimed at stripping his power to impose tariffs, Axios first reported.

“If passed, this bill would dangerously hamper the president’s authority and duty to determine our foreign policy and protect our national security,” read a White House statement sent to congressional offices on Monday, according to Axios.

That throws cold water on a push by Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) to draw up legislation that would limit the president’s authority to impose tariffs without Congressional approval.

Seven Republican senators have signed on as co-sponsors to the legislation, which Axios reports is “emerging as a proxy for Republicans to express their concern over Trump’s tariffs.”

Republicans control 53 seats in the Senate and hold a similarly tight majority in the House of Representatives.

The White House’s statement comes after a rough morning for U.S. markets, which have suffered one of their worst three-day stretches since the infamous “Black Monday” market crash in 1987, reported Bloomberg. The S&P 500 had declined nearly 14 percent since its tariffs announcement and market opening on Monday, CBS News reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated.