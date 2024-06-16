Trump VP Contender Thinks He’d Actually Be Pretty Good as President

Nearly every hopeful for Donald Trump’s vice presidential slot has found some way to audition publicly, whether by appearing on cable news shows or flanking their potential boss during his criminal trial.

Few, however, have begun answering questions like they’re already interviewing for the top gig.

Meet the Press guest moderator Peter Alexander asked Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) whether he would be “ready to serve on day one as commander in chief if necessary.” Instead of refusing to entertain the idea of Trump not being president, or offering a simple “yes,” Donalds launched into a list of his bonafides, including touting his intelligence.

“I think that I would have an ability to step in. I’m actually pretty intelligent,” Donalds said. “I can sift through issues really, really well. It’s about judgment. It’s about logic streams. It’s about how you make decisions at the end of the day.”

Donalds then also commended the role of the people who would help him make those decisions, noting the job requires “people who are very qualified to be around to help you do that job and do what’s in the best interest of the American people.”

“Do I believe in myself? One-hundred percent I do,” Donalds said. “So, you know, we’ll see what President Trump decides. I’m going to support whatever he does.”

Donalds is one of multiple vice-presidential contenders who appeared on Sunday’s talk show circuit, which saw the likes of Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and Ben Carson tout Trump’s record. Cotton, however, took a more measured approach when asked by CNN whether he would accept the job if Trump offered it.

“If the president asked me to serve in any capacity, I would, of course, entertain it,” Cotton said.