‘THIS IS COMPLETELY BATSH*T’
Trump Wanted Migrants Sent to Guantanamo as ‘Enemy Combatants,’ Claims Anonymous ‘A Warning’ Official
Donald Trump proposed sending undocumented migrants who entered the United States to the military prison at Guantánamo Bay to be detained with terrorism suspects and designated as “enemy combatants,” according to the new book by an anonymous author only described as “a senior official in the Trump administration.” The author of the upcoming book, A Warning, claims Trump wanted to change the legal designation of undocumented migrants so they could suffer the same legal treatment as the suspected terrorists accused of orchestrating the 9/11 attacks. Trump is said to have called unlawful immigration from Mexico “the biggest crisis in American history,” and proposed labeling all undocumented migrants “enemy combatants” to be able to send them to the prison camp. One unnamed State Department official is reported to have responded: “Are you fucking kidding me? This is completely batshit.” The author wrote, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by The Guardian: “Before the president could make a public case for the concept, officials quashed it.”