Trump Wants to Bail Out Airlines and Cruise Ships. How About Us?

Get out your checkbooks. The rich are about to ask for another handout.

Yes, the airline industry used 96% of its free cash flow during the last decade on stock buybacks. Yes, that’s tens of billions of dollars they could have used as a safety net to aid them in times like these. But Monday, in the wake of the industry saying they wanted a $50 billion handout from the government to help them get through the current downturn in travel, the President said that the U.S. will back them up as needed. Cruise-line executives have indicated that they would need help. Energy executives hurt by plummeting oil prices are already getting help through the government’s plan to buy oil for the national strategic reserves . Hotel owners have said they may “need” assistance from our Hotelier-in-Chief, who knows something about their businesses and plenty about using other people’s money to get out of tight spots. And Monday night, even the casinos got in on the action and put their hands out.

The question now is what remains for the rest of us as markets are being rocked as never before thanks not only to the crisis but due to its mishandling by the president, his team and other nearly as bad governments worldwide. (I’m looking at you, Boris Johnson, and your insane idea of letting the disease run its course in the hopes of creating “herd immunity,” while potentially losing hundreds of thousands of British lives along the way.)