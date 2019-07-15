CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
POINTING FINGERS
Trump Wants to Fire Wilbur Ross Over Census Failure: Report
Read it at NBC News
President Trump is considering firing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after his department failed to force through the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, NBC News reports. White House officials told the network that Ross could be out as soon as this summer if Trump pushes ahead with his plan. The Census Bureau is within Ross’ Commerce Department and Trump has reportedly been making calls to associates from outside the White House to talk about getting rid of him after he became incensed over the citizenship question. Trump effectively conceded defeat on the issue last week after a Supreme Court defeat, saying his administration would find other ways to determine the citizenship of the U.S. population.