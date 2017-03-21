Trump Warns House GOP: ‘Many of You Will Lose Your Seats’ If Health Care Not Passed

Read it at CNN
President Donald Trump warned House Republicans on Tuesday that they could lose their seats in the next election if they don’t sign on to the GOP’s Obamacare replacement plan. “Many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don’t get this done,” Trump reportedly told the House Republican Conference. He also invoked his rally crowd sizes, saying “we won’t have these crowds if we don’t get this done.” House Republicans unveiled changes to its proposed American Health Care Act late Monday night in an effort to woo conservatives who have been reluctant to support the legislation. After it was rolled out two weeks ago, influential conservative groups came out hard against the health-care overhaul bill, dubbing it a reincarnation of the Affordable Care Act.