Trump Warns Maxine Waters: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

President Donald Trump warned Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) to “be careful what you wish for” after she came out endorsing the harassment of Trump officials. “Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!” Earlier, Waters said that she has “no sympathy” for Trump officials who have been harassed and booted from restaurants in recent days. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) countered Waters’ assertion, saying that the country “must strive to make America beautiful again” ahead of the November midterm elections.
