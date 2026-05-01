Trump Whines About Attack by One of Melania’s ‘Vicious’ Bees

Melania Trump’s bees appear to be on a mission.

A “vicious” bee stole the spotlight from President Donald Trump as he spoke to reporters on Friday.

Trump, 79, was taking questions at the White House when he suddenly got distracted.

“Pakistan has opened the land route with Iran. Did they consult you before opening it up to Iran, and are you aware of it?” one reporter asked.

The president, however, was busy swatting away at something near his ear.

The president took questions from reporters before departing Washington, D.C. on Friday. REUTERS

“That was a vicious bee,” he said, drawing laughter from the small crowd after two attempts to slap the insect away.

“I know everything about it, yeah,” he went on. “I have great respect for Pakistan.”

Just last week, the president’s “movie star” wife revealed her newest role: keeper of bees.

The first lady, 55, unveiled a new beehive on the South Lawn to expand the long-running White House honey program.

The new beehive is modeled after the White House. The White House

“Hand-crafted by a local artisan in the image of the White House, the beautiful, new hive will add two new bee colonies to the existing two colonies that already produce the signature White House honey,” Melania’s office said in a statement.

The new hive is expected to add some 30 pounds to the annual honey production of 200 to 225 pounds, which will be used to prepare dishes at the White House and as official gifts from the first couple. A portion will also be donated to local food kitchens.

The White House honey program was launched by former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2009, taking the lead from carpenter Charlie Brandt, who had been tending to bees on the complex as a hobby a few years prior.

The White House said it will donate some of the honey. The White House

It has since become a tradition on the White House grounds, though Melania made no mention of the Obamas in her announcement.

Trump showed off his wife’s new hobby when he hosted King Charles and Queen Camilla at the White House. The British royals have four beehives of their own scattered around Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, the official residence of the royal couple.

After bonding over their shared interest in bees, however, the royal visit took an icy turn when Trump made a quip that Melania didn’t appear to enjoy.

The royal couple paid a visit to the White House. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

During a welcome ceremony for the royal couple, Trump recounted the story of his parents, Fred and Mary Anne—then compared their marriage to his own.

“She came to America at 19 and met my incredible father. We loved him so much. We all loved him. And we loved her. They were married for 63 years,” Trump said before turning around to look at the first lady seated behind him.

“And excuse me, if you don’t mind, that’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling,” he said. “I’m sorry, it’s just not going to work out that way. We’ll do well, but we’re not gonna do that well.”

Melania didn’t look too impressed, hiding behind a poker face as her husband gestured toward her.