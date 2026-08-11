Trump Whisperer Shares Bonkers AI Video to Defend Plane Swap

MAGA activist Laura Loomer shared a bizarre AI-generated fantasy to defend the president’s plane swap.
Loomer, 33, shared the unhinged video on X in defense of the president following a bombshell report from the Washington Post that detailed a secret plane transfer to protect President Donald Trump from an Iranian assassination threat last month.
The AI-generated video shared by Loomer, a staunch defender of the war in Iran, depicts President Donald Trump and what appears to be dozens of journalists boarding the Qatari-donated Air Force One to the theme of the Mission: Impossible soundtrack.
Two versions of the same woman also board the aircraft.
The president’s tie changes from purple to red as he descends the stairs.
Trump then attempts to shake hands with a military official, whose hat is originally on backwards but then suddenly disappears, as he says “Let’s move, quick and quiet.”
“We’re going straight to the car. Stay sharp; this is important,” an AI version of Trump says.
He then is suddenly onboard a military jet, seated around military personnel as he says, “We sure fooled those fake news sons of b---hes didn’t we?”
The military personnel then enthusiastically say, “Yes sir.”
Loomer, who calls herself an “investigative journalist,” captioned the video “Exclusive video footage of President Trump swapping planes in Turkey to dodge an Iranian assassination plot.”
In real life, journalists did not board the $400 million Qatari-gifted jet, as depicted in Loomer’s video, but instead boarded the older Air Force One.
Trump was snuck off that plane via a catering truck, as White House staff demanded that the press pool close their window shades, in what is now understood as a move so that they could not see the president’s whereabouts.
The Post reported that Trump boarded the old Air Force One jumbo jet in full view of television cameras before being secretly shuttled minutes later to a smaller Air Force C-32A via an airport catering truck typically used to load meals before flights.
The legacy jet, which was still using the call sign Air Force One, was then used as a “decoy” carrying members of the media and several White House officials.
Footage from the airport that day shows the catering truck’s container elevated to the level of the plane, on the opposite side of where the press was boarding. The truck then pulled away—seemingly with Trump inside—and drove toward the smaller C-32A..
At the time of the swap, Trump spoke openly about his safety concerns during his Turkey trip for the NATO summit. When asked by journalists about why they were told to lower their window shades, Trump said: “because you’re probably on a dangerous flight because of the sleaze bags that we have to deal with.”
“The life of a president is very dangerous,” he said. “It’s a very dangerous profession. I’m number one on the kill list for Iran. They’re lovely people. I’m number one.”
He added, more ominously given he had just sent them on a plane facing a grave threat, “But if I go, you go. Right? Perhaps someday you want to change professions.”