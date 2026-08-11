Trump Whisperer Shares Bonkers AI Video to Defend Plane Swap

MAGA activist Laura Loomer shared a bizarre AI-generated fantasy to defend the president’s plane swap.

Loomer, 33, shared the unhinged video on X in defense of the president following a bombshell report from the Washington Post that detailed a secret plane transfer to protect President Donald Trump from an Iranian assassination threat last month.

The AI-generated video shared by Loomer, a staunch defender of the war in Iran, depicts President Donald Trump and what appears to be dozens of journalists boarding the Qatari-donated Air Force One to the theme of the Mission: Impossible soundtrack.

The spelling of the word "UNITED" is messed up in Loomer's version of events. @LauraLoomer/X

Two versions of the same woman also board the aircraft.

Perhaps the two women are identical twins in Loomer's fantasy. @LauraLoomer/X

The president’s tie changes from purple to red as he descends the stairs.

Trump then attempts to shake hands with a military official, whose hat is originally on backwards but then suddenly disappears, as he says “Let’s move, quick and quiet.”

The hat of the military official is on backwards before it disappears. @LauraLoomer/X

“We’re going straight to the car. Stay sharp; this is important,” an AI version of Trump says.

He then is suddenly onboard a military jet, seated around military personnel as he says, “We sure fooled those fake news sons of b---hes didn’t we?”

The military personnel then enthusiastically say, “Yes sir.”

The AI-Trump gives a thumbs up after deceiving the press. @LauraLoomer/X

Loomer, who calls herself an “investigative journalist,” captioned the video “Exclusive video footage of President Trump swapping planes in Turkey to dodge an Iranian assassination plot.”

Laura Loomer has strongly advocated for Trump's Iran war. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

In real life, journalists did not board the $400 million Qatari-gifted jet, as depicted in Loomer’s video, but instead boarded the older Air Force One.

Trump was snuck off that plane via a catering truck, as White House staff demanded that the press pool close their window shades, in what is now understood as a move so that they could not see the president’s whereabouts.

The Post reported that Trump boarded the old Air Force One jumbo jet in full view of television cameras before being secretly shuttled minutes later to a smaller Air Force C-32A via an airport catering truck typically used to load meals before flights.

Press boarding Air Force One where a catering truck is seen in front of the plane, which reportedly transported the president to another aircraft. ABC

The legacy jet, which was still using the call sign Air Force One, was then used as a “decoy” carrying members of the media and several White House officials.

Footage from the airport that day shows the catering truck’s container elevated to the level of the plane, on the opposite side of where the press was boarding. The truck then pulled away—seemingly with Trump inside—and drove toward the smaller C-32A..

Trump told journalists that "if I got, you go." Win McNamee/Getty Images

At the time of the swap, Trump spoke openly about his safety concerns during his Turkey trip for the NATO summit. When asked by journalists about why they were told to lower their window shades, Trump said: “because you’re probably on a dangerous flight because of the sleaze bags that we have to deal with.”

“The life of a president is very dangerous,” he said. “It’s a very dangerous profession. I’m number one on the kill list for Iran. They’re lovely people. I’m number one.”