Trump Will Dine on ‘Predator Patio’ After Restaurant Visit Fiasco

President Trump will retreat to a safer environment for his next meal after he was ambushed by protesters who called him “Hitler” during a Washington, D.C. outing.

The 79-year-old, embroiled in an effort to distance himself from the fallout of the Epstein files, has chosen his newly renovated Rose Garden club for a private feast on Wednesday evening.

Or “Predator Patio” as it was labeled by Trump nemesis, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, during his long-running social media tirade against the president.

Protesters won’t breach it, but the White House’s Rose Garden club, now with a Mar-a-Lago-style makeover, has its detractors.

“Welcome to Predator Patio! Admission? Just prove you’re on the Epstein List!” Newsom posted, with Trump front and center in an accompanying photograph.

Uber chic Jackie Kennedy oversaw the creation of the Rose Garden in 1961, after her husband, then-President John F. Kennedy, gave the go-ahead. Trump has ripped it up and redesigned it in his image, with his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago as inspiration.

He justified the change by claiming it would make it easier for “women, with the high heels,” to use the space.

He showed off his completed renovation last week, hosting an inaugural dinner for Republican supporters. “It’s a club for senators, for congresspeople and for people in Washington, and frankly, people that can bring peace and success to our country,” he crowed at the launch party.

The Wednesday evening meal kicks off at 7 p.m. Press are not invited.

Feminist activist group Code Pink will probably not be invited, either. Their members ambushed Trump and his cabinet as they staged a photo op dinner in Joe’s Seafood, an American surf ’n’ turf spot near the White House, on Tuesday.

Trump said his D.C. outing was aimed at proving that Washington has become safer since he deployed the National Guard to crack down on crime. However, it didn’t go so smoothly.

“Free D.C., free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time,” the group chanted at the president. In one jarring clip, Trump could be seen staring down the hecklers while defense chief Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance stood in silence.

Trump quickly instructed his security to remove them. “Trump looked us in the eyes, we made sure he will never dine in peace while communities are under siege,” the group posted on X after the salvo.