Trump Will Recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
President Donald Trump will announce Wednesday that the U.S. will officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The U.S. will also relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the coming years. “While President Trump recognizes that the status of Jerusalem is a highly sensitive issue, he does not think it will be resolved by ignoring the simple truth that Jerusalem is home to Israel’s legislature, its supreme court, and the prime minister, and as such is the capital of Israel,” an administration official said. The relocation of the embassy will take years, and Trump is expected to sign another six-month waiver from a 1995 law requiring that the embassy be moved to Jerusalem.