Trump Will Redesignate North Korea as State Sponsor of Terrorism

President Trump said Monday that he will re-designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. The U.S. State Department rescinded the country’s designation in 2009 in an attempt to assist nuclear deal negotiations. Trump said the designation against the “murderous regime” will impose new sanctions and penalties against the country and its leaders. “It should have happened a long time ago, it should have happened years ago,” Trump said. “In addition to threatening the world by nuclear devastation, North Korea has repeatedly supported acts of international terrorism, including assassinations on foreign soil.”