Trump Wishes ‘Happy’ Memorial Day to U.S. and Japanese Troops

Veterans and their families go through many emotions on Memorial Day, and it’s unlikely any of them will be happy. That didn’t stop President Trump on Tuesday from wishing a “happy Memorial Day” to U.S. and—for some reason—Japanese service members, during the final day of his visit to Japan. “I have to wish you all a very happy Memorial Day,” Trump said during an appearance aboard the USS Wasp, when it was still Memorial Day back in the States. “On this Memorial Day evening in the United States, Americans are concluding a sacred day of remembrance, reflection and prayer.” Trump and the first lady also wished a “happy Memorial Day” to Japanese troops during an earlier visit aboard a Japanese destroyer. Some vets and military families don’t like the phrase “happy Memorial Day,” preferring that the national holiday remains a somber day of remembrance. Trump’s trips to the two ships marked the end of his four-day visit to Japan.