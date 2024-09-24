Trump, With a Straight Face, Tells Women: ‘I Am Your Protector’

Donald Trump on Monday night told women that he is their “protector” and that they will “no longer be thinking about abortion” if he wins in November.

Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, the former president—who polls worse among female voters than his opponent, Kamala Harris—specifically addressed women during his remarks. “I always thought women liked me,” Trump said. “I never thought I had a problem. But the fake news keeps saying women don’t like me—I don’t believe it.”

The Republican nominee then rehashed an argument he made in an all-caps Truth Social post last week, claiming women are poorer, less healthy, and “more stressed and depressed and unhappy” than they were four years ago.

“I will fix all of that and fast, and at long last, this nation—our national nightmare will end,” Trump said. “It will end. We’ve gotta end this national nightmare. Because I am your protector, I wanna be your protector.”

Trump, who was last year found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll and who has previously been recorded bragging about sexually assaulting women, suggested he would protect women by generally making the country safer if he returns to power.

“I will make you safe at the border, on the sidewalks of your now violent cities, in the suburbs where you are under migrant criminal siege, and with our military protecting you from foreign enemies, of which we have many today because of the incompetent leadership that we have,” he said.

“You will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared,” Trump went on. “You will no longer be in danger—you’re not gonna be in danger any longer. You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems our country has today. You will be protected, and I will be your protector. Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free.”

“You will no longer be thinking about abortion,” Trump continued. “It’s all they talk about—abortion—because we’ve done something that nobody else could have done.”

His comment referred to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion. During the election cycle, Democrats have frequently highlighted reproductive rights and attacked Trump for appointing Supreme Court justices who helped to curtail abortion access. Trump, by contrast, has previously taken credit for being “able to kill” Roe v. Wade.

“It is now where it always had to be—with the states and a vote of the people,” Trump said of abortion laws at his rally Monday. “And it is and will be with powerful exceptions like those that Ronald Reagan insisted on for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.”

“But not allowing for Democrat-demanded late term abortion in the seventh, eighth, or ninth month, or even execution of a baby after birth,” Trump said, repeating his false claim about his opponents’ position on the issue. “Thank you. Thank you very much—such an important topic.”