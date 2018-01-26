Trump ‘Would Apologize’ for Retweeting Anti-Muslim Videos by ‘Horrible, Racist People’

Read it at ITV News
In his first international television interview, President Trump says he is ready to apologize for retweeting anti-Muslim videos posted by the far-right Britain First group in late November. Trump’s retweet of three propaganda videos by the group prompted condemnation among British lawmakers at the time, with members of Parliament calling the move “fascist,” “stupid,” and “spreading evil.” Nearly two months later, in an interview with TV host Piers Morgan to be aired Sunday, Trump claimed not to know whose posts he was retweeting. “If you are telling me they’re horrible people, horrible, racist people, I would certainly apologize if you’d like me to do that,” Trump was quoted as saying Friday in a teaser of the interview tweeted by Morgan.