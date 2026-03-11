A woman suddenly collapsed behind Donald Trump as he appeared at a rally in Kentucky, with the president looking on as the crowd sought to help her.

Trump was less than 30 minutes into his usual campaign speech—in the middle of a rant against California Governor Gavin Newsom—when a woman in the audience turned pale and looked as though she was struggling to stand.

Trump looks on after a woman faints behind him. X

After leaning over the railing, the woman suddenly collapsed, prompting the crowd to call out for help.

“Is there a doctor in the house?” Trump said, as he stared at the commotion behind him.

“Take your time,” he added.

As first responders dealt with the emergency, Trump asked his staffers to put on one of his favorite songs.

“Want to play a song?” he asked the crowd, some of them waving their placards over the woman to give her air.

“Do you think the people backstage are listening to me? How about Ave Maria? Ave Maria, if they are listening, Ave Maria by Pavarotti.”

President Donald Trump looks on after a man fainted during an announcement about weight-loss drugs in the Oval Office. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

The dramatic scenes were reminiscent of last year, when a press conference in the Oval Office resulted in a man collapsing suddenly behind the president while he looked on.

At the time, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the daytime talk show host Trump picked to run the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, rushed to help the man to the ground.

Trump, who was sitting behind his desk, then slowly stood up as he watched the man take to the floor.

At Wednesday’s rally, the White House briefly cut the live feed after a few moments.

Trump resumed his speech several minutes later, once the woman had been assisted by medics, and jokingly blamed Newsom for the incident.

“We’re talking about Gavin Newscum,” he said.

“It doesn’t feel like a very good subject right now. It made that young lady not feel so good.”

Trump was in the middle of a rant about Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, when a woman fainted behind him. Johannes Simon/Getty Images

But soon enough, the president reverted to form, declaring that the Democratic governor had “admitted he has mental problems” and “that he’s not a smart person.”

The reference appeared to be about Newsom recently opening up about being diagnosed with dyslexia at age the five, but his mother didn’t tell him for fear he would use his disability as a crutch.

“He’s unable to read his speech, he can’t read and all of the other things he said,” Trump told the crowd.

“He said he has a lot of mental problems, and I was attacked by a reporter that said: ‘Well, what’s wrong with that?’ I said, ‘nothing’s wrong with it, but I don’t want the President of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency, right?”