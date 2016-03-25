Trumpkin Accuses Ex-Cruz Aide of Affair on CNN

A leading member of the Trump fan club derailed a CNN segment Friday afternoon by accusing former Ted Cruz spokeswoman Amanda Carpenter of having an affair with the Texan senator. Asked by CNN anchor Kate Bolduan whether she thinks Trump is "ready to move on" from sexualized attacks on Cruz's wife, Boston Herald columnist Adriana Cohen responded: "Oh, absolutely I think we should move on. Where we should move to is The National Enquirer story that was reported that Ted Cruz has had affairs with five mistresses, including you’ve been named as well, Amanda." An incensed Bolduan shot back: "I don’t think that’s ‘moving on’ at all." Unfazed, Cohen repeated the allegation, and then pointedly asked Carpenter: "Will you denounce this story or will you confirm it?” Carpenter called the allegations "smut" and said they were "categorically false."
