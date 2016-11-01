Trumpkin Proud of His DNC Manure Dump

The man who admitted to dumping a load of manure outside the local Democratic Party headquarters in Warren County, Ohio, said he’s proud of his decision and that he may even frame the citation he received. “I didn’t care if I got caught,” James Pinell, 47, told The Cincinnati Enquirer on his 41-acre farm. He was charged with one count of criminal mischief and could face 60 days in jail and a $500 fine for the protest, which received considerable social-media attention. Pinell notably called himself a “hardcore” Republican and a fan of Donald Trump. Democratic Party Chairwoman Bethe Goldenfield had posted a photo of the manure on Facebook on Saturday. “What reasonable person thinks this is OK????” she asked. But Pinell responded that “the reasons for doing it is [sic] as big as the pile itself.” He highlighted Hillary Clinton’s candidacy—and her use of a private email server and abortion stance—as among his grievances with the Democratic Party. The local farmer was cited after his truck was seen on surveillance footage, according to a Warren County sheriff’s lieutenant. He allegedly committed a similar crime in 2012 over his issues with the Affordable Care Act. The local Republican Party disavowed Pinell’s actions in the wake of the charges. Warren County Republican Party Chairman Jeff Monroe said he was “glad” to hear of charges against Pinell. “As suspected, the Republican Party had nothing to do with this.”
