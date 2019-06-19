Trump’s 2020 Kickoff: Don’t Just Love Me, Hate My Enemies

In 1984, Ronald Reagan’s reelection campaign suggested it was “Morning Again in America.” Without getting in the muck, Reagan sailed to victory, losing only Walter Mondale’s home state of Minnesota. Donald Trump’s reelection kickoff message was slightly less positive.

On one hand, he wants to “Keep America Great”—a fine line that appears to be his new slogan. That’s optimistic, and Trump can (and did) cite a strong economy and tax cuts to plausibly buttress the slogan. On the other hand, Trump’s message on the night of his reelection kickoff was coupled with a secondary theme that occupied just as much of his time and attention: Democrats, he said, “want to destroy you.”

They’re not alone. Trump’s enemies in the “fake media” are also pushing of "hoaxes" and "witch hunts."