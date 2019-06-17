Trump’s ABC Interview With George Stephanopoulos Was a Ratings Disappointment

President Trump’s highly-promoted Sunday night interview with chief ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos was apparently a ratings bust. The hour-long special, edited down from 30 hours of time spent with the president, came in third behind the U.S. Open on Fox and CBS’ 60 Minutes during the coveted Sunday time slot.

Trump himself promoted the interview on Twitter, but it still brought in only 3.91 million viewers, according to TV by the Numbers—a sharp drop from Celebrity Family Feud, which pulled in 6.1 million viewers in the same time slot the week prior.

The most revelatory aspects of the interview were released in advance by ABC as promotional excerpts, including the headline-making news that Trump is open to receiving information from foreign entities on his 2020 opponents. Despite being an overall ratings disappointment, the special did best 60 Minutes in the target demographics of adults 18-49 and 25-54. The ratings-obsessed president has promised he will do more network interviews throughout his re-election campaign.