MAGA Ally Quits 24 Hours After Trump Backing

Donald Trump’s embattled ally in the U.K. announced he’s stepping down as an elected official less than 24 hours after the president posted a message of support.

Nigel Farage, the 62-year-old leader of the populist right-wing Reform UK party, says he is, bizarrely, resigning as a British member of parliament to trigger a fresh contest for the seat he already holds—a move that will apparently allow him “to stick two fingers up to the establishment.”

Farage has faced mounting outcry over a slew of scandals concerning alleged personal donations from high-net-worth individuals and, in one case, a convicted criminal. Trump, 80, had on Monday thrown his weight behind the controversial politician.

In a Truth Social post, Trump shared a link to an article on the National Pulse website with the headline: “They’re Running the 2024 Anti-Trump Playbook on Nigel Farage.”