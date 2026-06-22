World Leader Resigns After Trump’s Jaw-Dropping Intrusion

The U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has resigned—a day after Donald Trump pre-announced it for him.

Starmer, 63, will remain prime minister until a successor is chosen over the summer. He confirmed his departure in an emotional statement outside the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence on Monday morning. He told reporters he would quit as leader of the ruling Labour Party after concluding he was no longer the man to take it into the next election.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech in Downing Street, London, resigning as leader of the Labour Party. He has informed the king of his decision. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

But the news had already been broken—by the president of the United States, on his own social media platform, before Starmer had breathed a word.

“Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom,” Trump, 80, had posted to Truth Social on Sunday, before twisting the knife. “He failed badly on two very important subjects — IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well! President DJT.”

Starmer and Trump had a tumultuous relationship. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Trump made his prediction without speaking with Starmer. Downing Street told The Washington Post that Starmer and Trump had not been in contact over the weekend, raising the obvious question of how the president could have made such a definitive call.

The pre-emptive strike stunned even those long inured to Trump’s norm-trampling. ITV journalist Robert Peston wrote on X that pre-announcing the resignation of the prime minister of America’s supposedly closest ally was extreme even by Trump’s standards. He added there was “no boundary this American president will not bulldoze through.”

Piers Morgan, 61, Trump’s friend, called it “the final humiliation.”

Speaking in Downing Street, Starmer struck a defiant-then-tender note, saying that walking into No. 10 two years earlier had been the proudest moment of his life, and that he had inherited a party that was “politically, financially and morally bankrupt.”

He fought back tears as he turned to his family, vowing to be the best husband he could to his wife, Victoria ”who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad,” before embracing her on the street.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer outside 10 Downing Street, London, after Starmer announced his resignation. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Starmer told the BBC he had spoken to King Charles by phone that morning to inform him of the decision. He has asked the Labour Party’s National Executive Committee to open leadership nominations on July 9 and wrap the contest by the summer recess, installing a new leader before parliament returns in September.

Trump’s intervention came at a low point in a relationship once close enough that Starmer was dubbed the “Trump whisperer.” Earlier this year, Trump branded the British leader “no Winston Churchill” amid a dispute over U.K. support for U.S. strikes on Iran, and the pair pointedly did not hold a bilateral meeting at last week’s G7 summit in France.

Starmer’s authority drained away after May’s local elections, when Labour shed more than 1,100 council seats to Nigel Farage’s hard-right Reform UK. The threat sharpened on Friday when his chief rival, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, 56, won a by-election that handed him a route to a formal leadership challenge.

Starmer was Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade—a measure of the chaos that has gripped the country since the 2016 Brexit vote. Burnham, former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, and others are expected to enter the race to replace him.