Live from Mar-a-Lago, it’s Donald Trump on Adin Ross’ stream!

“I love having a young audience,” Trump told his 23-year-old host during a broadcast on Kick, which has been called the Wild West of live streaming platforms.

On other days, Ross’ guests have included white nationalist Nick Fuentes and accused human trafficker Andrew Tate—but on Monday afternoon, Ross was seated beside Trump in the former president’s ornate living room. Ross matched Trump’s dark blue suit, red tie and white shirt, but added a white Make America Great Again hat.

Outside awaited a gift from Ross: a new Tesla Cybertruck with a photo wrap depicting the moment after last month’s attempted assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania, with a bloodied Trump holding a clenched first aloft in front of a large American flag.

But that present only came at the end of the hour-and-a-half appearance. Ross began the stream by saying, “I wanted to make this dream happen because there’s a lot of people that are first-time voters watching today. And I want to make it very clear to everybody that you’re a human being.”

Trump proceeded to show what kind of human being he is by repeating various lies that he has told people of all ages.

Ross at one point stopped the conversation to present Trump with a Rolex watch. He could afford it if reports of his multi-million dollar deal with Kick were true (and if reports of him losing millions in the cryptocurrency crash were false).

Kick certainly has the cash; it was co-founded by two billionaires who have made more with the online casino Stirke.com than Trump ever did with his Atlantic City misadventures.

“I’ll show you another gift later,” Ross told Trump while handing him the watch.

The live stream continued with Ross presenting Trump with a series of photos of people, asking him to react with just one word. Trump said “interesting” for Joe Rogan and “warrior” for Dana White and “peculiar” for Kanye West.

When Ross showed Trump a photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he said, “fake,” but then reconsidered. Trump spoke as if he might actually have a kind of crush on her.

“There's a certain something she's got,” he said. “She's got a spark that's pretty amazing. Actually, she's got a good spark. So I'll change it. I'll say ‘spark.’”

The live audience again applauded as Trump and Ross rose near the end of the stream. The two proceeded outside, where the Cybertruck awaited, emblazoned with the dramatic photo wrapper.

“That's Elon!” Trump exclaimed

“It is an Elon,” Ross affirmed. “Shout out to Mr. Musk.”

“That’s beautiful,” Trump said.

“Just check out this wrapper,” Ross said, “Let me know your honest thoughts.”

“I think it's incredible.” Trump said. “I think it's fun.”

Trump asked Ross if he had heard of an altered version of the photo where somebody had put smiles on the faces of the surrounding Secret Service. Trump suggested that Google “let it happen.”

“It is very scary,” Ross said. “ We need, like, a system where we can quickly fact check things if it’s real authentic.”

“Any right now, they don’t have that,” said the former president who had just told one falsehood after another.

“No, they don't.” Ross said.

The stream continued as Ross said he knew they were not going to drive anywhere, but wondered if Trump wanted to climb inside the truck and listen to some music. Trump said he did.

Inside, Ross invited Trump to choose from a playlist prepped with him in mind. Trump picked ”California Dreaming” by the Mamas and the Papas and it seemed like the stream might turn into a surreal version of Carpool Karaoke.

But the two only listened as they proceeded on to Elvis and the Beach Boys. Ross said they should get out and do a “victory dance.”

“I just want YMCA,” Ross said.

“YMCA is the best!” Trump concurred.

They clambered out and danced Trump-style to a song that he has continued to play at his appearances—years after the Village People asked him to desist.

“Since he’s a bully, our request was ignored,” the group noted in a January 2021 statement. “Thankfully, he’s now out of office, so it would seem his abusive use of our music had ended.”

If only that were true…