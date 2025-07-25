Cheat Sheet
Mom of Taylor Swift’s Last Ex Has Some Choice Words for the Star
TORTURED MOMS DEPARTMENT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.25.25 10:53AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images) Robert Kamau/GC Images

The mother of the last of Taylor Swift’s exes threw shade at the singer during an interview Thursday, claiming she is relieved to no longer be part of the pop star’s life. Swift briefly dated The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy in 2023, and although their romance was reportedly “always casual,” the singer nevertheless dedicated large chunks of her subsequent album to spilling the beans on their relationship, earning the ire of mom Denise Welch. “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost,” Welch, an actress and TV personality in the U.K., told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! to gasps from the studio audience. “Not that I have anything against her at all!” she clarified. “It was just—it was tricky.” She added: “She—listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it.” Welch said that despite the infamy that comes from dating Swift and having intimate moments shared with millions of people worldwide, “Matty has taken it all in completely good grace.” Healy is “very happy with his amazing fiancée, Gabriette, who is gorgeous, so we’ve moved on,” she said.

2

Trump’s Approval Rating Plummets Towards His All-Time Low

TRUMP SLUMP
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.25.25 10:39AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the "Winning the AI Race" summit hosted by All‑In Podcast and Hill & Valley Forum at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on July 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed executive orders related to his Artificial Intelligence Action Plan during the event. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump’s job approval rating has dropped to 37 percent—his lowest mark of his second term and just above the all-time low of 34 percent he logged at the end of his first. The latest Gallup poll, conducted July 7–21, shows Trump has already lost 10 percentage points with U.S. adults since returning to office in January. Independent voters in particular are souring fast, with approval among that key bloc having tumbled 17 points since January to 29 percent, matching his lowest score with them across both terms. Republican support remains high, holding steady around 90 percent, while Democrats gave him a dismal job approval rating of just 2 percent this month—which is actually an improvement from the 1 percent they gave him in June. The slump follows Trump’s signing of the sweeping “One Big Beautiful Bill” on July 4—a legislation package packed with trade tariffs, federal workforce cuts, and rollbacks of electric vehicle subsidies. The bill has drawn heat from moderates and clean energy advocates alike. Trump has dismissed poor polling in the past as “fake,” but the numbers are replicated in several polls, on immigration and other issues.

3
Trump Takes Petty Revenge Over His Gulf Renaming Snub
SPITEFUL
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 7:33AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 4:58AM EDT 
A copy of a the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit order against the Associated Press, is signed by President Donald Trump, framed and displayed on the wall at the entrance of the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. The order announes that the Trump administration could block The Associated Press from covering the president in certain spaces. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
A copy of a the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit order against the Associated Press, is signed by President Donald Trump, framed and displayed on the wall at the entrance of the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. The order announes that the Trump administration could block The Associated Press from covering the president in certain spaces. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is taking gloating to a new level, installing a framed and signed document trolling the Associated Press in the White House press briefing room. The new wall decor is the first page of a June 6 appeals court decision that favored Trump in his battle with the AP, allowing him to continue barring AP journalists from certain events amid a pending lawsuit from the news organization. Trump’s signature is scribbled across the document in his trademark Sharpie. He celebrated the decision at the time as a “Big WIN.” Since February, the AP’s access to events in the Oval Office and Air Force One has been limited by the White House after it refused to align its copy rules with Trump’s order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.” The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled on Tuesday that it would keep in place the earlier decision. Though the White House has taken a victory lap, the legal battle is far from over. The appeals court will weigh the merits of the case this fall. An AP spokesperson said, “We are disappointed by today’s procedural decision but remain focused on the strong district court opinion in support of free speech as we have our case heard.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: A copy of a the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit order against the Associated Press is signed by President Donald Trump, framed and displayed on the wall in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. The order says that Trump may continue to bar the Associated Press from some White House media events while the news agency's lawsuit against the administration moves forward. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A copy of a U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit order hanging in the press briefing room. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

4
Cop Suspended After Allegedly Sleeping Through Nude Boat Joyrider’s Dramatic Escape
BARE THE CONSEQUENCES
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 8:43AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 8:20AM EDT 
Stephen Blasetti, the man accused of stealing a boat for a naked joyride, escaped from a hospital in disguise.
WABC YouTube

The police officer entrusted with guarding an arrested nude Hudson River boat joyride suspect has been suspended without pay after allegedly falling asleep and allowing him to escape disguised as a doctor. Stephen Blasetti, 36, sneaked out of New York Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights, Manhattan, where he was about to have a psychiatric evaluation following the arrest. He made his cunning escape wearing a physician’s coat, facemask, and no shoes, after reportedly slipping off his cuffs and then sneaking past his police guard while they nodded off, according to WABC. “The incident is under internal review. The officer involved is currently suspended without pay,” a spokesperson for the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, Delaney Kempner, told the Daily Beast. Blasetti was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a boat without any clothes on and taking it for a joyride in the Hudson River. Images published by the New York Post show a nude man, believed to be Blasetti, being escorted by harbour cops along a pontoon, while security camera footage from inside the hospital and the street outside shows him wearing medical garb to make his escape. He was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and reckless endangerment.

5
Kelly Osbourne Throws Back to 2003 With Tribute to Dad Ozzy
DADDY-DAUGHTER DUO
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 7:39AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 7:30AM EDT 
Ozzy Osbourne.
In his last public appearance, Ozzy Osbourne signed autographs and took pictures with fans at Comic Con Midlands. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne has paid tribute to her dad Ozzy after he passed away this week, using some touching Black Sabbath lyrics. The choice words offered a stirring hark back to 2003, and the special father-daughter moment they shared recording a duet of the song “Changes.” Posting on her Instagram story, the 40-year-old shared a black background with the words: “I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had,” written in bold serif, followed by a broken heart emoji, People reports. The track was originally released in 1972 on Black Sabbath’s Vol. 4, and 31 years later, the daddy-daughter duet recorded a single version, which topped the U.K. charts. The song has seen wave after wave of success: It would go on to be covered by Charles Bradley, Osbourne brought out another version on his Live & Loud album in 1993, and Bradley’s version even ended up as the theme song for the Netflix cartoon Big Mouth. Heavy Metal fans from around the world were plunged into mourning this week with the death of the Prince of Darkness at 76. A signed statement from the family, including Kelly, read, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

6
9-Year-Old Dies in Water Park Tragedy: ‘Our Hearts Break’
SO YOUNG
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 7:28AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 7:05AM EDT 
The boardwalk at Hersheypark
Allentown Morning Call/Max W. Orenstein/Allentown Morning Call/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A 9-year-old child died Thursday evening after being pulled from a water attraction inside Hersheypark’s Boardwalk area in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Lifeguards spotted the youngster in distress, initiated an immediate rescue, and then performed “continuous, coordinated life-saving efforts” alongside on-site medics, Hersheypark CEO John Lawn said, as reported by ABC News. The child was transported to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center but could not be saved. “Our hearts break for this child and the child’s family,” Lawn said, adding that Hersheypark would conduct a full internal review while cooperating with authorities. No details were released about which of the Boardwalk’s 16 attractions—including the six-foot-deep Shore wave pool and the Whitecap Racer slides—was involved. Lawn stressed that guest safety “has always been our highest priority” and urged visitors to know that “your safety and well-being drive every decision we make.” An investigation by local officials and park management remains ongoing.

7
Hackers Derail Elections Meeting With Porn and Racist Messages
ZOOM RAIDERS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 6:27AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 6:24AM EDT 
Hacked displayed on a mobile with binary code with in the background Anonymous mask. On 9 August 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. Jonathan Raa / Nurphoto (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Hacked displayed on a mobile with binary code with in the background Anonymous mask. On 9 August 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. Jonathan Raa / Nurphoto (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A “Zoom bomb” of racist, antisemitic, and pornographic material was dropped into the middle of an online meeting of New Jersey’s Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) on Thursday, forcing them to cancel the session. The ELEC was 10 minutes into a routine meeting to discuss sponsors for the state’s upcoming gubernatorial debates in September when speakers were suddenly interrupted by a series of noises, including sirens, ringtones, and alarms, prompting moderators to remind non-speakers to mute their mics. But moments later, the interruptions increased, and screens were flooded with a host of pornographic imagery, including some containing swastikas, while a song that repeatedly used the N-word blasted out. The chaos lasted for around a minute before the meeting was canceled. “Internet hackers perpetrated a vile and shocking breach of public trust,” the commission later said in a statement. “ELEC ended the meeting as quickly as possible and offers its apologies to all who witnessed the attack.” The meeting has since been rescheduled for next Tuesday “with safeguards in place.”

8
White House Aide Rages at ‘Dismal’ CNN Host Over Epstein Claims
ATTACK DOG
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 4:36AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 4:27AM EDT 

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung blasted CNN anchor Erin Burnett, the day after her program aired salacious allegations against Donald Trump and his relationship to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a post on X on Thursday, Cheung claimed Erin Burnett OutFront “is one of the least watched shows on CNN with some of the most dismal viewership numbers on TV.” He added, “Nobody takes her or her show seriously because they are FAKE NEWS! If FAKE NEWS is shown on CNN and nobody watches, did it actually happen?” In May, AdWeek found that OutFront was CNN’s No. 1 show in the 25-54 demographic. On Wednesday, Burnett spoke to author and regular Daily Beast Podcast guest Michael Wolff, who spent over 100 hours interviewing Epstein. Wolff told Burnett that Epstein and Trump had an “abiding obsession” with chasing supermodels in the 1990s. “I think it was probably the most important part of their lives,” Wolff said. “Women and money, money and models.” Cheung told the Daily Beast on Thursday, “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t.” He also diagnosed him with “a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

9
Trump Won’t Answer ‘Numbskull’ Question in Front of Powell
FED UP
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 3:11AM EDT 
Published 07.24.25 9:35PM EDT 

President Donald Trump may hurl insults at Jerome Powell from afar, but on Thursday, with the Fed chair by his side, he fell mute. During the duo’s awkward tour of the Fed headquarters, a reporter asked Trump, “Do you still think that Jerome Powell is a numbskull?”—a jab he’s lobbed countless times at the Fed chief for refusing to fall in line. With his back already turned, Trump gave the question the cold shoulder and walked off as Powell cast uneasy glances in his direction. Just last week, Trump had boisterously declared, “This guy is a numbskull,” once again slamming the chair— whom he first appointed in 2017—for keeping interest rates steady. In his unsuccessful attempts to pressure Powell, the 79-year-old president has also called him “stupid,” “dummy,” and “knucklehead.” Trump, who on Thursday claimed there was “no tension” between him and Powell during their hard-hatted meeting, despite suggesting he will replace him “in the next eight months or so.” The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

10
Hulk Hogan’s Estranged Daughter Brooke Hogan Reveals Touching Final Call
FAMILY MATTERS
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 4:03PM EDT 
Brooke and Hulk Hogan.
Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Brooke Hogan, 37, Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter, says she got to tell him that she loved him in their final call before his death on Thursday. The last time she had spoken to him was in 2023, two weeks before his marriage to Sky Daily. On the phone call, Brooke told her father she loved him and expressed concern that he was overworking himself at the cost of his health, TMZ reports. Brooke had a complicated relationship with the wrestling icon. From 2005 to 2007, she starred in Hogan’s reality show, Hogan Knows Best, and was portrayed as a teenager struggling to break free from the watchful eye of her overprotective father as she attempted to launch a singing career. The show ended mired in controversy when Brooke’s mother, Linda Hogan, alleged Hulk cheated on her with Brooke’s friend. Brooke’s spinoff show, Brooke Knows Best, survived for only two seasons. In 2007, Brooke defended Hulk when he was fired from the WWE after a surreptitiously recorded sex tape publicized Hulk’s racist comments about Brooke sleeping with a Black man. Brooke’s husband Steven Olesky allegedly tried to mend Brooke and Hulk’s relationship, reaching out to Hulk after Brooke’s gave birth to twins, Oliver and Molly, in January. Hulk allegedly responded callously and never met Brooke’s children.

Read it at TMZ

