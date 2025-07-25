Trump’s Approval Rating Plummets Towards His All-Time Low

Mom of Taylor Swift’s Last Ex Has Some Choice Words for the Star
TORTURED MOMS DEPARTMENT
The mother of the last of Taylor Swift’s exes threw shade at the singer during an interview Thursday, claiming she is relieved to no longer be part of the pop star’s life. Swift briefly dated The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy in 2023, and although their romance was reportedly “always casual,” the singer nevertheless dedicated large chunks of her subsequent album to spilling the beans on their relationship, earning the ire of mom Denise Welch. “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost,” Welch, an actress and TV personality in the U.K., told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! to gasps from the studio audience. “Not that I have anything against her at all!” she clarified. “It was just—it was tricky.” She added: “She—listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it.” Welch said that despite the infamy that comes from dating Swift and having intimate moments shared with millions of people worldwide, “Matty has taken it all in completely good grace.” Healy is “very happy with his amazing fiancée, Gabriette, who is gorgeous, so we’ve moved on,” she said.