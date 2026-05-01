Trump’s Approval Rating Plunges So Low It Breaks Pollster’s Graph

President Donald Trump’s approval rating on his handling of the soaring cost of living has fallen so sharply that it has broken the scale of a pollster’s graph.

On Thursday, pollster G. Elliot Morris shared results from a Strength in Numbers/Verasight poll conducted earlier this month, posting a chart on X tracking the president’s approval among voters across multiple issues. The graph covered areas including deportations, immigration, trade, healthcare, civil rights, democracy, and inflation/cost of living.

“Trump literally broke the scale of this graph on my data portal,” Morris wrote.

The line tracking “inflation/cost of living” dropped below every other category on the chart. While all issue areas showed declining approval since Trump began his second term last year, the cost-of-living metric fell the furthest.

The sudden plunge started on March 13, two weeks after the president began his war with Iran.

As of April 30, Trump’s approval rating on inflation and cost of living stood at negative 40.3 points, his lowest figure on the issue during his second term in office, according to the poll.

Sky-high gas prices are having a knock-on effect on Trump’s approval rating, as Americans struggle with the cost of living.

Trump speaks with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during military operations in Iran, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The White House/via REUTERS

The president is even struggling to keep his own supporters happy, as oil prices continue to rise amid his deeply unpopular war with Iran. This week, U.S. gas prices hit record highs since the start of the conflict on February 28, reaching a nationwide average of $4.30 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA.

Trump initially presented his military intervention in Iran as a regime-change operation, but it has since morphed into a rapidly expanding war that has led to the blockade of the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

A retired U.S. Air Force captain who voted for Trump in the 2024 election slammed the president over soaring costs and the Iran war in an interview with the Associated Press last week.

Kathryn Bright, 60, said she feels “disgusted with myself” for backing Trump, whom she said she was initially drawn to for his pledges to provide better care to veterans, “stop wars,” and reduce the cost of living.

Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, on May 1, 2026. Stringer/REUTERS

“I feel betrayed, like he was a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Bright, who has several disabling medical conditions, said. “It’s like high school class president: ‘I’m gonna promise we are going to get pizza every single day,’” Bright said. “Then as soon as they get elected, they are like, ‘Oh, I lied.’”

The conflict is costing U.S. taxpayers almost $900 million a day.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.