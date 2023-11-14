Trump’s Atlanta Trial Likely to Stretch Into 2024 Election, DA Says
WINTER IS COMING
Former President Donald Trump’s precarious election interference trial in Atlanta—where he faces some of the most serious criminal charges—will probably stretch on well past the 2024 election, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis conceded on Tuesday. During a one-on-one interview on stage at a global women’s summit hosted by The Washington Post, Willis revealed that she now expects the historic and much-anticipated racketeering trial to stretch on through the winter of 2024 and even into the spring of 2025. In previous statements, she had made clear she intended to put Trump and his cadre of 2020 election meddlers in Georgia on trial early next year. That previous timeline was likely to significantly interrupt Trump’s campaign for president. However, the more realistic timeline threatens to cause even more tumult, as it would potentially force Trump into a criminal courtroom during the actual election in November 2024.