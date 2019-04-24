Trump's Attempt to Cut Off Federal Abortion Funding to be Blocked by Oregon Judge

The Trump administration's attempt to cut off government money from family planning clinics that offer abortions is set to be blocked by a federal judge in Oregon, according to local reports. Donald Trump’s so-called “Title X” rule, which was set to take effect across the country in May, would stop government funds for Planned Parenthood clinics that subsidize birth control for low-income women and other clinics that either provide abortions or refer women to abortion providers. But the Oregonian reported late Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane will grant a preliminary injunction against the restrictions which he called a “ham-fisted approach to public health policy.” Oregon is one of 20 states that challenged the new rules. The states wanted a national block, but Judge McShane said he’s reluctant to set “national health care” policy and would soon set out how wide-ranging his injunction will be in a formal written ruling.