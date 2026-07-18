Trump’s Behind-the-Scenes Speech Fiasco Exposed in Humiliating Leak

President Donald Trump was reportedly prepared to deliver a far more aggressive primetime speech before senior officials intervened.

The 80-year-old president used Thursday’s address to unveil newly declassified documents that he claimed had been hidden from him and the American public, arguing they showed the U.S. election system was “catastrophically short” of the required standard.

According to senior officials who spoke to Politico, acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte, 38, pushed in the days before the speech for Trump to name intelligence officials he accused of concealing election interference before White House officials stepped in.

“Pulte got really scared by the whole thing and pulled back,” one official told Politico, adding that the director had gotten Trump “all spun up” before becoming concerned that revealing names could put intelligence officers’ lives at risk.

Senior officials, including chief of staff Susie Wiles, reportedly warned Pulte that revealing the names could put intelligence officers at risk. “He realized people could die with his reckless behavior,” the official said of Pulte.

Even after that, officials remained concerned that Trump could veer off script during his Thursday primetime address. They reportedly told the president that “the way to be taken seriously is not to be crazy.”

Bill Pulte has no prior experience in intelligence. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Pulte has no prior experience in national security, intelligence, or law enforcement. He is serving as acting DNI, replacing outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, until a permanent nominee is appointed.

Members of both parties have raised concerns about Pulte holding the role, with critics questioning whether he was selected because of his loyalty to Trump, who has called him “smart” and “brilliant,” and his willingness to pursue the president’s perceived political enemies.

According to CNN, Pulte also raised concerns among intelligence officials after asking whether he could take the highly classified President’s Daily Brief home—a request a second source disputed, noting the briefing is delivered electronically. He also requested a protective security detail before beginning the role, according to the outlet.

Trump during his rambling speech. White House

With Pulte backing away from his push ahead of Thursday’s speech and aides urging Trump to stay “on the rails,” the president ultimately stuck to his prepared remarks. “There was going to be a lot of crazier s--t said,” one official told Politico.

Still, the president’s speech—which included repeated claims that the 2020 election was stolen, electronic voting machines were insecure and compromised by foreign actors, and China had obtained 220 million U.S. voter files—quickly faced fact-checks.

Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that despite Trump’s claims and references to declassified documents posted online, there was still no evidence of “any election being incorrect.”

One Republican pollster who spoke with Axios called the address a “stupid move,” saying swing voters responded with an “eyeroll” to another election fraud narrative.

Some Trump administration officials reportedly believe the president’s focus on voter fraud could help boost Republican turnout in November as he faces slipping approval ratings and waning enthusiasm among parts of his own base.

The strategy comes as Trump grapples with voter frustration over his deeply unpopular war in Iran, which has pushed gas prices above $5 a gallon and intensified concerns over the cost-of-living crisis.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.