Politics

Trump’s Bid to Bury Embarrassing Book Backfires Spectacularly

SHELF STRIFE

The president’s efforts to combat the bombshell account are not working out as intended.

Isabel van Brugen
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 26: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. This is Trump's second Cabinet meeting of 2026 and the first since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A book filled with damning revelations about Donald Trump’s second term is on track to be the bestselling nonfiction work of 2026, despite the president’s best efforts to undermine it.

The book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, has sold over 500,000 units since its June 23 publication and has topped the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list for three consecutive weeks, Axios reported on Wednesday. The figure includes hardcover, audio, and e-book sales.

The strong sales follow a furious public attack by Trump, 80, who lashed out at Haberman in a post on Truth Social shortly after the book’s release.

“Based on a very quick and boring briefing concerning the Magot Hagerman book about me, it is mostly made up, Fake News, largely fiction, as have been most of the things she has written about me for so many years,” Trump, 80, wrote, intentionally using an insulting nickname for the veteran New York Times reporter.

Screengrab of Trump's Truth Social
The aging president hurled insults at Maggie Haberman. Truth Social/Donald Trump

He tore into Haberman, calling her “a third rate writer and intellect” without mentioning Swan.

According to Axios, Simon & Schuster has ordered a seventh printing of Regime Change, bringing the total number of hardcovers in print to 460,000. The publisher had already ordered an additional 150,000 copies on publication day to meet unexpectedly strong demand.

Keith Urbahn of Javelin, Haberman’s agency, described the book as “different.” It draws on more than 1,000 interviews with people close to Trump, including administration officials, according to the authors.

Simon & Schuster
The book was released on June 23. Simon & Schuster

“Maggie and Swan pierced the veil of a White House that has been pretty locked down on scoops and scenes. ‘Regime Change’ is a unicorn of publishing. It goes well beyond political circles to people who are hungry for a narrative and frame to make sense of Trump 2.0. Even Trump and his team aren’t disputing the facts.”

The book contains a plethora of embarrassing revelations, including that Trump is a “nighttime snacker” who leaves behind trash after late-night binges, that he is a “night owl” who struggles with sleep, that he has “trouble hearing, and that he and first lady Melania Trump do not share a bedroom.

Responding to Trump’s criticism of the book as “boring,” “90% fake news,” and “garbage,” Swan wrote on X this month that Trump was welcome to join him for an on-camera interview “any time he wants.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Isabel van Brugen

Isabel van Brugen

Freelance Writer

isabelvanbrugen

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