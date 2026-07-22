Trump’s Bid to Bury Embarrassing Book Backfires Spectacularly

A book filled with damning revelations about Donald Trump’s second term is on track to be the bestselling nonfiction work of 2026, despite the president’s best efforts to undermine it.

The book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, has sold over 500,000 units since its June 23 publication and has topped the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list for three consecutive weeks, Axios reported on Wednesday. The figure includes hardcover, audio, and e-book sales.

The strong sales follow a furious public attack by Trump, 80, who lashed out at Haberman in a post on Truth Social shortly after the book’s release.

“Based on a very quick and boring briefing concerning the Magot Hagerman book about me, it is mostly made up, Fake News, largely fiction, as have been most of the things she has written about me for so many years,” Trump, 80, wrote, intentionally using an insulting nickname for the veteran New York Times reporter.

The aging president hurled insults at Maggie Haberman. Truth Social/Donald Trump

He tore into Haberman, calling her “a third rate writer and intellect” without mentioning Swan.

According to Axios, Simon & Schuster has ordered a seventh printing of Regime Change, bringing the total number of hardcovers in print to 460,000. The publisher had already ordered an additional 150,000 copies on publication day to meet unexpectedly strong demand.

Keith Urbahn of Javelin, Haberman’s agency, described the book as “different.” It draws on more than 1,000 interviews with people close to Trump, including administration officials, according to the authors.

The book was released on June 23. Simon & Schuster

“Maggie and Swan pierced the veil of a White House that has been pretty locked down on scoops and scenes. ‘Regime Change’ is a unicorn of publishing. It goes well beyond political circles to people who are hungry for a narrative and frame to make sense of Trump 2.0. Even Trump and his team aren’t disputing the facts.”

The book contains a plethora of embarrassing revelations, including that Trump is a “nighttime snacker” who leaves behind trash after late-night binges, that he is a “night owl” who struggles with sleep, that he has “trouble hearing, and that he and first lady Melania Trump do not share a bedroom.

Responding to Trump’s criticism of the book as “boring,” “90% fake news,” and “garbage,” Swan wrote on X this month that Trump was welcome to join him for an on-camera interview “any time he wants.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.