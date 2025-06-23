Politics

Trump’s Bizarre Use of ‘N-Word’ as He Calls Putin ‘THE BOSS’

SAY WHAT?

The president fired off a rambling social media post as multiple conflicts rage.

President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation from the White House on June 21, 2025 in Washington after the U.S. struck Iran nuclear facilities.
Carlos Barria/Pool/Getty Images

As the U.S. braced for Iran’s next move in the Middle East, President Donald Trump rambled on social media with a bizarre post where he invoked the “N word” but meant nuclear and referred to Vladimir Putin as “THE BOSS.”

“Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the “N word” (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The post and a series of others fired off on Monday suggested the president was watching television and posting about it in real time amid escalating conflicts around the world.

“Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY.” Trump continued.

The president then wrote that the “‘N word’ should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS.’”

This story will be updated.

