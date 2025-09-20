President Donald Trump did his best to keep his makeup-slathered hand out of sight on Friday—but couldn’t avoid a cheeky flash as he held up his latest executive orders.

Speaking at a White House press conference while signing two new proclamations, the 79-year-old leader employed a now-familiar tactic of keeping his left hand clasped over his right to hide the concealer daubed over its concerning bruising.

Donald Trump displays an executive order he just signed in the Oval Office on September 19, 2025. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The two new executive orders Trump signed establish the “Gold Card” visa program plus changes to the H-1B visa program requiring $100,000 annual payments for its recipients.

The dark mark has been the subject of speculation and intrigue as questions continue to swirl around the aging president’s health.

The White House previously insisted that the serious-looking discoloration on the president’s hands is a “minor soft tissue irritation” caused by “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime.”

In July, the administration admitted that the bruising and the swollen ankles were symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in which blood pools in the legs due to poor circulation.

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Raising even more concerns to onlookers is that Trump has recently been seen with one side of his face appearing to sag. In addition, he has reportedly been seen falling asleep during public appearances.

These changes follow a period of public disappearance during which wild online speculation flared that the president had died.

The firestorm over Trump’s health continued Thursday after he was seen with his face seeming to sag on the right side. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Experts have speculated that these changes are all signs of serious health issues, including possible congestive heart failure and/or early dementia.