Politics

Trump’s Black-and-Blue Hand Makes Surprise White House Appearance

SLEIGHT OF HAND

The eyebrow-raising hand remains deeply bruised despite efforts to keep it hidden.

Jack Revell
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

President Donald Trump displays an executive order he just signed in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2025 as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (L) looks on.
AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump did his best to keep his makeup-slathered hand out of sight on Friday—but couldn’t avoid a cheeky flash as he held up his latest executive orders.

Speaking at a White House press conference while signing two new proclamations, the 79-year-old leader employed a now-familiar tactic of keeping his left hand clasped over his right to hide the concealer daubed over its concerning bruising.

President Donald Trump displays an executive order he just signed in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2025 as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (L) looks on.
Donald Trump displays an executive order he just signed in the Oval Office on September 19, 2025. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The two new executive orders Trump signed establish the “Gold Card” visa program plus changes to the H-1B visa program requiring $100,000 annual payments for its recipients.

The dark mark has been the subject of speculation and intrigue as questions continue to swirl around the aging president’s health.

The White House previously insisted that the serious-looking discoloration on the president’s hands is a “minor soft tissue irritation” caused by “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime.”

In July, the administration admitted that the bruising and the swollen ankles were symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in which blood pools in the legs due to poor circulation.

Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump join FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other guests while watching the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with an inset image of Trump's swollen ankles
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Raising even more concerns to onlookers is that Trump has recently been seen with one side of his face appearing to sag. In addition, he has reportedly been seen falling asleep during public appearances.

These changes follow a period of public disappearance during which wild online speculation flared that the president had died.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 11: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a September 11th observance event in the courtyard of the Pentagon September 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Today marks the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
The firestorm over Trump’s health continued Thursday after he was seen with his face seeming to sag on the right side. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Experts have speculated that these changes are all signs of serious health issues, including possible congestive heart failure and/or early dementia.

“Congestive heart failure is what typically causes swelling, you know, largely swollen ankles,” psychology professor Harry Segal said on his Shrinking Trump podcast. “I think he’s not, I mean, he’s not doing well,” he added.

Jack Revell

Jack Revell

Night Reporter

jack.revell@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now