Trump’s Blonde Companion, 34, Joins Him for 3-Day Getaway

President Donald Trump’s ever-adoring aide was dutifully by his side as he set off for Los Angeles and Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Natalie Harp, the president’s 34-year-old “human printer,” officially an executive assistant, was seen lugging a red backpack as she boarded Marine One near the White House.

The 80-year-old president is scheduled to make a rare appearance in Southern California on Tuesday for a Republican National Committee fundraising event at the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Natalie Harp was seen boarding Marine One near the White House on Tuesday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Trump is expected to be at the Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa in Las Vegas to deliver remarks promoting the administration’s tax relief initiatives aimed at American workers.

Through it all, Harp will be by his side. The onetime anchor and host for the right-wing news network One America News has been glued to Trump’s side for years.

Harp earned her moniker “human printer” during his most recent campaign, following Trump around and reportedly fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, suggesting possible Truth Social posts, and, of course, printing news stories for him to read.

Harp has long been glued to the president's side. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The aide recently made headlines after White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reported on her cringeworthy love letters to the president, including one that read, “You are all that matters to me.”

Longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff has reported that Harp has raised concern even within Trump’s inner circle.

“Natalie Harp’s story is a piece of work,” he told the Inside Trump’s Head podcast. “Everybody was in a major kerfuffle over this, including the Secret Service warning the president of the United States, or warning aides to the president whose job it was then to bring to the president whether they did or not, that they saw her as a danger to herself and to him.”

Natalie’s estranged brother, Preston, previously told the Daily Beast that an ideology of “American exceptionalism” drilled into them by their homeschooling parents is to blame for her infatuation with Trump.

“She thinks that the whitewashing of history is actually a ‘correction,’ like Trump,” Preston told the Daily Beast this summer. “My sister and I were raised to believe in U.S. exceptionalism from childhood through high school, and that is exactly what Trump embodies.”