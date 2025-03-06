Politics

Trump’s Blunt ‘Last Warning’ to the People of Gaza: ‘You Are Dead!’

TICK TOCK

The president sent a message hours after meeting with eight of the Israeli hostages released from Gaza.

Matt Young
Night Editor

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/via REUTERS
