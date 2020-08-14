President’s Brother Robert Trump ‘Very Ill’ in NYC Hospital: Report
DEVELOPING
President Donald Trump’s younger brother has been reportedly hospitalized in New York City, sources confirm to ABC News. While the details of Robert Trump’s condition are not known, he is described as “very ill.” The White House also confirmed the hospitalization to ABC News, stating that Trump and his brother “have a very good relationship” and that the president will provide more details about Robert’s condition later. ABC also reported that Trump is expected to visit his brother today. In June, Robert Trump, 72, spent at least 10 days in an intensive-care unit in New York before being released—then launched legal action to try and stop the publication of his niece Mary’s explosive tell-all book. The Daily Beast previously reported the younger Trump spent time at the Mount Sinai hospital’s neurosciences intensive care unit (NSICU) in New York and was treated for a serious condition.