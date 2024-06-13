Trump’s Campaign Is Funneling Cash Back to His Businesses: Report
GREEN MACHINE
Money raised by Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is being sent right back into the former president’s pockets in various forms, according to a new report from Forbes based on Federal Election Commission records. Trump has not donated any money personally to his 2024 presidential campaign, but he is certainly charging others for it, according to the records, which show $4.6 million worth of campaign money has been transferred to his business empire. Much of that money, the Forbes report claims, has been sent to Trump’s aviation company, Tag Air. The Secret Service forked out $800,000 in airfare to travel with the former president. Though Trump has charged the campaign for services in prior elections, this year is different, according to Forbes. The 77-year-old is expected to rake in more cash than ever this election cycle and will continue to use his private jet as he makes his way along the campaign trail. When approached by Forbes about the transactions, a spokesperson “deflected,” and took aim at Joe and Hunter Biden instead. On top of the payments to his aviation company, the campaign spent $332,000 at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club and residence. Another $20,000 went to Trump National Doral, a Trump-owned golf resort in Miami, while $36,000 went to the Trump hotel in Las Vegas.