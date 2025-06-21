Trump’s Chaotic White House Return Prompts Record DNC Donations

The Democratic National Committee has broken its own record by raising almost $40 million in the first four months of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Coinciding with new DNC Chair Ken Martin’s first four months in the role, the chaos of Trump’s first 100 days has resulted in an uptick in donations to the DNC, with most coming from grassroots donors.

The money raised in the first four months of Trump’s presidency is almost double what was raised in the same period in 2017, with donations breaking records for the months of February and March. ADVERTISEMENT

The DNC credits this fundraising effort to Martin, who was elected chair on February 1. In a statement, Martin said, “Our grassroots donors are sending a message to Donald Trump and rubber-stamp Republicans who are trying to steal health care from working people in exchange for billionaire tax handouts. It will cost them their majority.”

Martin also said of the party’s goals going forward, “What matters is winning elections, making Democrats competitive everywhere, expanding our tent, and putting our party on the right path.”

The news comes just one day after Politico published a report on apparent discord within the DNC, which included one anonymous member describing Martin as “weak and whiny” while others described him as distracted, ineffective, and invisible.

Former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel also expressed concerns. “We’re in the most serious existential crisis with Donald Trump both at home and abroad—and with the biggest political opportunity in a decade,” he told Politico. “And the DNC has spent six months on a firing squad in the circle, and can’t even fire a shot out. And Trump’s world is a target-rich environment.”

The DNC has had a tumultuous month, with Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg being ousted from his position as vice chair after weeks of infighting earlier this month.

An internal panel determined that Hogg and Pennsylvania lawmaker Malcolm Kenyatta had not been properly elected due to procedural issues, triggering two new elections for their positions. Hogg declined to run again after facing backlash over his movement, Leaders We Deserve, which focuses on helping primary younger Democratic candidates.

In audio leaked to Politico, Martin could be heard expressing his frustrations to Hogg, telling him, “I’m trying to get my sea legs underneath me and actually develop any amount of credibility so I can go out there and raise the money and do the job I need to to put ourselves in a position to win.”

He continued, “And again, I don’t think you intended this, but you essentially destroyed any chance I have to show the leadership that I need to. So it’s really frustrating.”