Trump’s Commerce Pick Wilbur Ross: I Hired an Undocumented Worker

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of commerce admitted that he had employed an undocumented worker for several years. Wilbur Ross, a billionaire investor, said during his Wednesday confirmation hearing that one of his “dozen or so” housekeepers since 2009 was an undocumented worker. The 79-year-old said that he’d only learned of the employee’s status during prep for his confirmation hearings and that the worker has been fired as a result. In 1993, President Bill Clinton’s first pick for attorney general, Zoë Baird, withdrew her own nomination after it was learned that she employed undocumented immigrants and failed to pay taxes on them. Ross told his Senate hearing that unlike Baird he paid all taxes.